Top news for April 2, 2018 includes the perhaps intentional nature of the car crash that killed Devonte Hart and his family, Stacey Dash withdraws from the Congressional race, and more.

Reports: Car crash that killed boy from viral photo appears to be intentional

The California car crash that killed a couple and at least three of their six children seems to be intentional, according to early reports from investigators. Data from the speedometer shows the car “pinned” at 90 mph. Devonte Hart became an internet sensation when a photo of him holding a sign offering “Free Hugs” during a Ferguson protest after a grand jury’s decision not to indict Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson went viral.

-theGrio

Stacey Dash comes to her senses and withdraws from congressional race

Stacey Dash is throwing in the towel on her Congressional campaign. The former actress-turned-disgraced-Fox News correspondent announced that she won’t run for office after all. “After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” Dash said in an email statement.

-theGrio

Stephon Clark Protester Struck by Sacramento Sheriff’s SUV

A 61-year-old woman was injured when she was run over by an SUV driven by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy as he drove away from protesters demonstrating at a vigil for Stephon Clark on Saturday night in what appeared to be a hit and run. Before the accident, Cleveland, a vocal activist at Sacramento City Council meetings, told the Washington Post she felt she was unjustly arrested three years ago for allegedly touching a police officer during a tense meeting.

-theGrio

Parkland survivor calls on Laura Ingraham to apologize to Lebron James

After Laura Ingraham teased David Hogg on social media about not getting in the top colleges he applied to, Hogg called for her advertisers to cut ties with her show – and many of them did. The Fox News host tried to apologize to Hogg, but he won’t accept it and now he’s calling for her to say sorry to LeBron James for telling the basketball star to “shut up dribble.”

-theGrio