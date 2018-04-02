Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be the new wave of fresh up-and-coming royals, but Harry’s got that old money and it’s not surprising that he’s footing the bill for a lavish $45 million wedding.

The Prince and his bride to be are going all out for their May 19 wedding and their big day will be replete with costly custom items like military-type “Drone Destroyers” to take down and “deactivate” the paparazzi’s eyes in the skies.

According to Glamour, the wedding ceremony is estimated to cost around $2,760,974, alone. And with the expensive security detail—estimated at $42.1 million—it raises the total to a whopping $45 million.

Bridebook estimates Meghan’s dress at $420,000 to $560,000. And even though the royal family is shelling out a pretty penny for the wedding, according to reports an estimated $680 million will be poured into the British economy because of the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving away from some old royal traditions too and having fun making new ones for their May wedding.

London pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes has been crowned with the honor of making the royal couple’s wedding cake. CNN reported that the couple was looking for a cake with a little more flair incorporating “the bright flavors of spring.” Ptak will make a lemon elderflower cake for the May 19 wedding—stepping away from the traditional fruitcake.

The wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel and will start at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST, with a romantic carriage ride through the streets set to take place an hour after that.