Cardi B is gearing up for the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and her latest track offers fans an inside look at her most intimate feelings.

The rapper known for dropping cocky verses and club tracks is more vulnerable than we have ever heard her on “Be Careful.” The track borrows from Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 hit, “Ex-Factor” and so the Grammy-winning artist is listed as a writer on the song.

On the track, Cardi B takes aim at her fiancee, Offset, who has reportedly been caught cheating more than once. While Cardi has previously made statements about standing by her man despite the controversy, it seems his wandering eyes have caused her tons of pain, proving her hard exterior is just a front for the same emotions any woman would feel after being betrayed and publicly humiliated.

Will Cardi B and Offset get a Vogue cover after making Anna Wintour smile?

Peep some of the lyrics that highlight her heartbreak:

“I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit

But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha shit

Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit

Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit

Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson

‘Bout likin’ pictures, not returnin’ texts

I guess it’s fine, man, I get the message

You still stutter after certain questions

You keep in contact with certain exes

Do you, though, trust me, n****, it’s cool, though

Said that you was workin’, but you’re out here chasin’ culo

And putas, chillin’ poolside, livin’ two lives…”

“I was here before all of this

Guess you actin’ out now, you got an audience

Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what’s the coordinates?

You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate, n****

Tell me, this love’s got you this fucked up in the head

You want some random bitch up in your bed?

She don’t even know your middle name, watch her ’cause she might steal your chain

You don’t want someone who loves you instead? I guess not though

It’s blatant disrespect, you nothin’ like the n**** I met

Talk to me crazy and you quick to forget

You even got me trippin’, you got me lookin’ in the mirror different

Thinkin’ I’m flawed because you inconsistent

Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt

It’s gon’ hurt me to hate you, but lovin’ you’s worse

It all stops so abrupt, we start switchin’ it up

Teach me to be like you so I can not give a fuck

Free to mess with someone else, I wish these feelings could melt

‘Cause you don’t care about a thing except your mothafuckin’ self

You make me sick, n****”

While some critics are praising the song for its honesty, others are hating on the track.

28 seconds into "Be Careful" pic.twitter.com/HExQTqg0zT — Xavier Cornelius (@Izzy_ohsopretty) March 30, 2018

Be careful x Cardi … sis whet iz diz pic.twitter.com/KNyTNCpPgm — KAM🌻 (@JannelleMollina) March 30, 2018

I think Cardi meant to drop Be Careful on April 1st because…issa joke pic.twitter.com/gypG9R0AjX — Sharrie🇯🇲✨ (@sharrueee) March 30, 2018

Peep the video and decide for yourself:

Invasion of Privacy drops April 6.