Cardi B’s bid for world domination is still picking up steam, with no signs of stopping any time soon.

Monday evening, the Bronx rapper took to her Instagram to reveal her long awaited debut album release date and cover art.

READ MORE: BEST WEEK EVER – Cardi B breaks Billboard record, slams Trump and snags first film role

“My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS!” she excited proclaimed in a post that received almost 30,000 views in just an hour. “My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤💪🏾”

The LP is the follow up to her two previously released mixtapes: 2016’s Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and 2017’s Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2.

READ MORE: Cardi B claps back at Tami Roman over body-shaming comments

No word yet on the set list or who her features will be, although many speculate that a cameo from her fiancee Offset is almost inevitable.

In addition to Invasion of Privacy coming out April 6th, the following evening Cardi will also be making her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest on April 7th; with Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman serving as host.

READ MORE: Meet the young African dancers from Rihanna’s Instagram who are taking over social media