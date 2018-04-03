So who tried to get away with robbing Annalise Keating?

Well actually it was Viola Davis who plays Keating on the hit show How to Get Away with Murder, who reportedly had to call police to her California home after brazen burglars broke her glass window and tried to break-in.

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon were sound asleep on the second floor in their home when they were startled by the sound of glass breaking and did a fast break to hurry and flip on the lights. The lights scared the burglars off and Tennon and Davis searched the room to find a glass door in their room was shattered.

Where’s Olivia Pope when you need her?

According to TMZ the burglars climbed a ladder outside their bedroom window and tried to enter through a balcony which led into their bedroom.

The cops reportedly have surveillance video in hand of the botched robbery and could see the suspects dressed in black with hoodies and gloves on. They also have a lead on the case.

First we were faced with the mystery of #WhoBitBeyonce and now we’ll have to investigate who tried to get away with robbery for Viola Davis!

Davis was home resting surely because she’s been busy picking up lots of projects.

Viola Davis and her husband have optioned the book Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style written by Shantrelle P. Lewis. Under their JuVee Productions company, the book will be made into a television documentary along with 44 Blue Productions.