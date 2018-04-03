Genece E. Brinkley is fighting claims that she’s a corrupt judge who tried to manipulate rapper Meek Mill.

The controversial judge, who reportedly finds herself under investigation, filed a 48-opinion saying she “committed no error” in the controversial case involving Meek Mill.

Mill’s attorney filed a motion to have Brinkley removed from the case after it was reported that she tried to bribe the rapper several times. Because Mill allegedly refused to succumb to Brinkley’s demands, his attorney argues that Brinkley handed down a heavy-handed sentence on the rapper.

In Brinkley’s response she said that her actions to sentence Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, to a two to four year sentence was supported by “sufficient” evidence that he violated his probation. She says the sentence “was not manifestly excessive.”

—Model Jourdan Dunn talks about her battles with anxiety and depression—

Philly.com , reports that Brinkley said she will not recuse herself from the case. She called the claims from Mill and his attorney, “meritless.”

Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina has filed several motions to appeal Meek Mill’s sentence for probation violations.

Fighting for Freedom

Meek Mill’s arrest and conviction on probation violation of a 2009 gun and drug case has turned a focus on what many say is a heavy handed sentence since his arrest back in November 2017.

The Ima Boss rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison, reaction came from both the political and the hip-hop world alike and inspire the hashtag #FreeMeekMill. As his team continues to build up his defense — including reports of corruption about both his sentencing judge and the police officer who testified against him in court — Meek has decided to end his silence to say a word to his family, friends, fans, and young Black youth in general.

—After amusement park brawl, Blac Chyna says she’s going to chill and smoke blunts—

“I appreciate all the love and all the support from the people from Philadelphia, all over the world. The people that have been showing support,” Meek Mill said via phone from state prison in Chester, Pa., during Tidal’s “Reform: Bringing Injustice To Light” panel on Tuesday.

“I think it’s about time Pennsylvania had this type of light shined on the system because I’m actually caught up in the system, not just me myself. Me and a bunch of other young men and older men and you know, it’s kind of hard to get out of,” he continued, according to WHYY. “A few mistakes put me below zero from where I even started. They’re taking me from so high and bringing me back down and put me in a state penitentiary. They doing the average Black man worse.”

—Dear Black Men: You can’t defend Fabolous allegedly assaulting Emily B without accepting the fact that you’re an idiot—

Meek also said that he intends to “speak on this system and what it does to Black people on both f—— sides of the fence.

“Trust me, I’m gonna say something about that,” he said. “And then, I’m gonna move to Atlanta.”