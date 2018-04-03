“Having anxiety and depression is like being scared and tired (at) the same time,” the post read. “It’s the fear of failure, but no urge to be productive. It’s wanting friends but hate socializing. It’s wanting to be alone but not wanting to be lonely. It feels (like) everything at once so it’s like you numb.”

Dunn, 27, took to Instagram last week to explain her travails with anxiety and depression by reposting a post originally from @iDonSouls.

British supermodel Jourdan Dunn is the latest Black celebrity to come clean about her mental health battles.

The post was well received by Dunn’s Instagram fans, who responded by saying the following:

“Such a brave soul to reveal something so many of us are struggling with” wrote @omo_26. “You’ll get through it mama.”

Responded @davinnstagram, “This is beyond accurate. It’s knowing that you can overcome that gives you strength over it.”

Dunn’s career kicked off 12 years ago when she was a mere 15 and a modeling agency discovered her, according to XONecole. In 2014, she earned a spot on Forbes‘ list of top earning models.

Open about her battles

This is not the first time that the global supermodel, who is raising a son with sickle cell anemia, has openly shared details about her mental battles.

In January, Dunn posted an open letter on Instagram in which she said she’d been “overwhelmed with emotions” since helping to launch U.S. designer Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2018 campaign.

“The truth is before I shot this campaign, I was in a deep state of self-doubt and depression,” she wrote. “My insecurities had me questioning myself every day. What am I doing? Where am I going? Will I ever be hired again? My career has been a roller coaster of rejection and support?”

Dunn has said that yoga and running have helped her battle her mental health challenges and that managing her vitamin intake and the amount of caffeine and sugar she ingests has also helped to keep things in balance.

“Your battle with stress and/or anxiety can make the future seem bleak, but hold on to your optimism,” she wrote. “There are multiple options available to help manage your nerves and create a better quality of life because we need your black girl magic at full capacity.”