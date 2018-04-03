Street fighting is exhausting. After her amusement park brawl, Blac Chyna now says that she will chill and smoke blunts.

After Chyna lost her cool over the weekend and tried to bust a fan in the head with a stroller for touching her daughter Dream, business continued as usual, and she posted an ad promoting “glass blunts” on Instagram.

Chyna’s found a way to mellow out after the altercation went viral, saying: “Idgaf but I’m gonna chill tonight with @GlassBluntStore and go all the all the way up.”

In the ad, a smoker stuffs marijuana from a Wiz Khalifa-themed blunt tray, into the glass blunt. What follows is a tutorial on how to roll it and get your high going.

Chyna’s gotta get those coins!

One fan even posted on Instagram:

“You are posting anything for money these days 🤦🏼‍♀️,” said Emily Pentecost.

Chyna is apparently stressed after an Easter Sunday fight at Six Flags.

TMZ reports that someone called Chyna a bad name and touched her Baby Dream who was being cared for by a nanny.

We can see why Chyna flipped out.

Chyna then pulled off her jacket and picked up a pink car baby stroller in a fit of rage, trying to hit the offender. She threw the stroller and lunged at the person several times as her security tried to hold her back.

Once she cooled down, Chyna took to Instagram and alluded to the incident saying:

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

In other words, you will see seven different kinds of crazy if you touch my kid!

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she added.