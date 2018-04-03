Top stories for April 3, 2018 include remembering the complex legacy of Winnie Mandela, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opening up about depression and more.

Remembering Winnie Mandela

South African activist Winnie Mandela passed away yesterday at the age of 81. She had ill for quite some time. A statement released by her family said she died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Tributes and memorial pieces on the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela have begun pouring in, adding more dimensions to her complex legacy.

-theGrio

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opens up about his secret battle with depression

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is telling the raw details of his story about combating the silent killer of depression. The California-born actor, comedian and former WWE champion wrestler says the darkness descended on him after his mother attempted suicide when he was just 15 years old. Johnson’s mom, Ata, survived the ordeal, but Johnson says he was profoundly affected by the incident, which was compounded by the fact that their family had been evicted from their apartment months before.

Costa Rica elects first vice president of African descent

For the first time in its history, Costa Rica will see the first person of African descent to take the helm as the country’s Vice-President on May 8. Epsy Alejandra Campbell Barr was elected to the VP post after Carlos Alvarado rose to become the president of Costa Rica. “It would not be the first only in Costa Rica, but in Latin America. And eventually, if the president leaves the country, [I would be] the first woman of African descent to assume the presidency in the entire American continent. It’s a big responsibility,” Campbell said Sunday in an interview.

Ratings heavenly for NBC’s live ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

While Easter Sunday used to be known for the yearly presentation of the legendary film The Ten Commandments, NBC’s live version of the Broadway play Jesus Christ Superstar did big time numbers for the Peacock. The rock opera, first developed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in 1970, was headlined by John Legend playing Jesus Christ and was a big hit on social media. The Hollywood Reporter says that the live action play averaged nearly 10 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49.

