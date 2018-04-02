As if he wasn’t already relatable enough, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is telling the raw details of his story about combating the silent killer of depression.

The California-born actor, comedian and former WWE champion wrestler says the darkness descended on him after his mother attempted suicide when he was just 15, according to The Express, a U.K.-based publication.

Johnson’s mom, Ata, survived the ordeal, but Johnson says he was profoundly affected by the incident, which was compounded by the fact that their family had been evicted from their apartment months before.

“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” Johnson, 45, told The Express. “I was crying constantly.”

The worst time ever

Never one to be afraid to reveal his sensitive side, “The Rock” recalled that the incident happened in Nashville. His mother simply got out of the car on Interstate 65 and walked into oncoming traffic, trucks and cars swerving around her, he said.

“I grabbed her and pulled her back on to the gravel shoulder of the road,” Johnson explained. “What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

While the public might view Johnson as the former University of Miami football player whose finely sculpted body first grabbed America’s attention as a professional wrestler, it was his great comedic timing and acting chops that led him to becoming one of Hollywood’s A-listers. In 2016, Johnson made the Forbes list becoming the highest paid actor in the world making $65.5 million in one year, according to Money. He dropped to the second spot at $65 million in 2017 as the second highest paid after Mark Walkberg.

There was however a time after he graduated from college and a slate of injuries quickly quieted his hopes in the Canadian Football League. They let him go within a year of signing. Shortly after that, his girlfriend of the time broke up with him.

“That was the absolute worst time,” Johnson explained.

This is not the first time Johnson has openly discussed his depression. He once told The Hollywood Reporter that he battles the disease by pushing himself in his training and working on his body.