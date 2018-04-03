Tiffany Haddish may be riding high right now as the breakout star of Girls Trip, but she took time out to thank people like comedian Kevin Hart who helped her at one of her lowest point.

Haddish and Hart are starring in the upcoming comedy Night School, where Haddish plays Hart’s no-nonsense teacher. And in advance of the release of the movie trailer, Tiffany Haddish took to social media to share a heartfelt message about the time Hart took time out of his busy schedule on the comedy circuit to teach her a thing or two.

“Back in 2005 Kevin and I were costars in a sketch Comedy Show at a comedy club in LA. I was homeless as hell, and I didn’t want anyone to know. Kevin noticed a bunch of things in my car and actually took the time to talk to me. He Gave me $300 and told me to get a hotel for a week. ( mind you that is impossible in Los Angeles y’all) He also told me to write out a list of Goals, get my shit together and start working toward those Goals. I did just that and over the years Kevin has always been the Big little Brother I never had,” Haddish said.

Hart having Haddish’s back early on has definitely got to be one of comedy’s best kept secrets. Now that Haddish has blown up she’s taking a moment to let the world know that it truly takes a village.

“I am so excited about this movie. It is truly a full circle moment for me. To be co-staring in a movie with @kevinhart4real just Proves to me that God is real,” Haddish said.

“Thank you Kevin for always being willing to teach me and letting me know when I was making mistakes. You are a Comedy Angel. Now when I am In Forbes Magazine as one of the highest paid actresses in the world I will pay you that $300 Back. That is just one of the many things on my list of goals I have yet to Accomplish. So check out #nightschool y’all where I get to be The teacher.”

This message about Hart fills our hearts. Kev you are the REAL OG!

Check out Haddish too on The Last OG co-starring with Tracy Morgan starting April 3.