In the photo, a second woman appears to be coming to the aid of the first woman.

An online petition is circulating that seeks to have singer Chris Brown removed from the RCA label after a photo circulated on social media showing the singer with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck.

While Brown, through his lawyer, has said the photo was a joke and that he and the woman were just playing, a call was issued on the online petition site Care2 for his removal from RCA. The initial petition called for Brown’s label, CBE to be dropped from Interscope Records, but the Care2 request was changed after Interscope responded and said it “no longer has an active contract with Brown.”

“Singer Chris Brown was just caught in another physical abuse controversy after photos were released of him physically harassing a woman in Miami,” the petition reads. “The pictures clearly show him choking her while another woman attempted to intervene.”

Brown’s lawyer says photo was playful in nature

Brown responded March 29 via his @chrisbrownofficial account on Instagram, posting, “Thanks for all the publicity today. Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that’s around (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY … NO IGNORANT —-. End of discussion. LOVE”

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ, “She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable.”

But this response added salt to the wound, according to Care2, which describes itself as “the world’s largest community for good.”

Petition site condemns Brown’s response

“Brown’s response to the situation was unapologetic and he continues to show no remorse for his actions,” the website reads. “He jokes about the situation and claims he was just ‘playing.’ … His denial of the situation is really disturbing.”