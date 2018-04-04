“I’m not going to sugar-coat it for you,” says Saldana, the star of sci-fi blockbusters Avatar, Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy. “Ask any artist of color if they feel like they have to work harder. I don’t mean that we deserve any special treatment – I don’t want anybody’s sympathy. “
“But,” she adds, “I do encourage empathy because you do have to work twice as hard to make someone in a position of power who has the power to … with your life and your dreams see why they should hire you, and why you are the right person for the role.”
Zoe Saldana also makes revelatory comments about the atmosphere in Hollywood that gave birth to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego, is active in #MeToo.
“I don’t want to hear another man tell me, ‘Oh you were my muse,’ ” Saldana says. “I don’t want to be your … muse anymore. I don’t want you to just post me on your wall and look at me. I want you to listen to me!”
The actress also says we should give men a break if they are trying to change.
“We have to broaden the narrative of #MeToo,” Zoe Saldana told Cosmopolitan. “The same way it applies to victims, it should apply to men who were blind who have now seen. If there is one thing I have to advise, it’s to be kind to the men who are making an effort and don’t put them all in one box. Let’s not do to others what has been done to us.”