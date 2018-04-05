Andre Leon Talley is giving good face and giving up all the goods about owning your fabulousness in the new documentary about the fashion guru’s life called, The Gospel According to Andre.

The new film is set to be leased May 25, reports ShadowandAct. It shows Talley and his over-the-top persona at his best, dishing out life advice and fashion insider info that gives viewers a rarified glimpse into the man, the myth and the makings of his groundbreaking career in fashion.

“He’s the Nelson Mandela of couture,” says Will.I.Am who is featured in the trailer working with Talley.

Pump your breaks, Will.

Talley’s friends talk lovingly about Andre Leon Talley, one saying he has a “bombastic personality” while famed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour admits Talley gave people energy and took risks with his fashion choices.

—This Stevie Wonder #MLK50 tribute with Barack and Michelle Obama will bring you to tears–

Talley spent three decades in a senior editorial role at the celebrated Vogue magazine and once said he reached a glass ceiling, that he was unable to crack as Black man working in high fashion. It’s a sad sentiment echoed by many people of color trying to scale the insular world of fashion magazine journalism.

“Vogue’s been good to me, but how many people of color have walked through the hallways of Vogue in a position of leadership or responsibility as I did? I can count them on my hand. How many people of color have had positions at the most important fashion magazine in the world?”

–Why Steve Harvey’s wife is in hot water for social media post–

Other famous faces and fashion influencers appearing in the documentary include: Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Valentino Garavani, and Diane von Furstenberg.

–Can Black woman running ABC stop ‘Black-ish’ and Roseanne Barr dumpster fire?—

Check out the trailer below.