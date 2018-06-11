In the words of Big Freedia, she did not come to play with you hoes!

The reigning queen of New Orleans bounce music, is also the larger than life voice behind several mainstream hits like Formation and Nice For What? but fans have often been left wondering why artists like Beyoncé and Drake were so quick to use her vocal talents, while refusing to let her actually appear in their videos.

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Freedia opens up about her past, her mission to increase LGBTQ visibility, and how she feels about Bey and Champagne Papi’s choice not to put her in the spotlight.

“Bounce is up-tempo, heavy-bassed, call-and-response-type music. It is a sub-genre for hip-hop based out of New Orleans,” Freedia explains.