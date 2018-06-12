Barack Obama is committed to revitalizing his base and meeting with Democratic hopefuls to help them develop a strategy to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

A source told CNN that Obama has already started offering up advice to the Presidential hopefuls, in an emphatic attempt to take down Trump in the next election and to turn the tide on today’s racially charged policies.

According to CNN, so far, Obama has met with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg; former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander; and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

And a possible Biden 2020 run has been picking up steam too. Last week, rapper T.I. said he met with the 75-year-old former VP about a Presidential run.

He tweeted:

“If you’re the smartest person in the room… you’re in the wrong room…. Discussions about 2020 wit My fav VP Joe Biden!!!!” the rapper captioned the image.

“It ain’t about Black or White, Democrat or Republican, it’s about Decent & Indecent… I’m going with the most righteous option at all times. No Exceptions.” But some online say the photo was altered.

Obama is reportedly very much interested in helping the Democrats rebuild the party.

According to the source with knowledge of the meetings:

“He has been very clear about the need for the Democratic Party to rebuild and part of that is lifting up the next generation of leaders,” the Democrat said.

“So, if people want advice or a gut check or just to come in and look at the challenges we face, he is happy to do that.”

