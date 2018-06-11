Beyoncé and Jay-Z gifted fans with intimate pics of the Bonnie and Clyde duo and the internet pretty much exploded with comments.

The Bey-Hive is used to seeing Queen B scantily clad. Between her tour wardrobe and her music video attire, the world is pretty familiar with what Bey is working wit, but Uncle Jay-Z decided to make an appearance sans shirt.

The internet was not ready.

Jay-Z giving Ugly mfs hope 😂 pic.twitter.com/jG77fqiqLl — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) June 10, 2018

Hov took a pic with a naked Beyoncè with a “I guess if that’s really what you want to do fine do you boo” look on his face. What is life? — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 11, 2018

READ MORE: Big Freedia on not appearing in Beyonce or Drake’s videos: “Of course it hurt”

me after seeing jay z shirtless pic.twitter.com/bh4Ly8SFZU — ⋆ (@zaizyx) June 9, 2018

Poor Jay. But not everybody clowned Jigga Man. At least one fan pointed out that Jay-Z already set everyone straight on that whole “ugly” thing. On his song “Family Feud,” Jay rapped “Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute.”

“Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute” – Jay Z. You’re trying to call Jay Z ugly but he’s already told you guys. Use your energy elsewhere. — . (@jayajaks) June 10, 2018

READ MORE:Watch Kanye and Kim Kardashian make Steve Harvey cringe on ‘Family Feud’ with NSFW answers



Possessed by the Spirit of Kim Kardashian?

Beyoncé has never been exactly shy about showing off her figure, but these pics of her topless in just a thong and another where she seems to be completely naked have people doing a double take.

It is the type of behavior expected from someone like say, Kim Kardashian who not infrequently bares it all on social media. Some speculated that the photoshoot came about because Kim Kardashian’s spirit jumped into Beyoncé’s body. Others are placing bets on what Kim K’s next move will be now that Beyoncé is getting all the attention right now.

ITS FREAKY FRIDAYYY, KIM IS IN BEYONCE’S BODAYYY pic.twitter.com/zo2jHbp4HD — Oluniyi Gates (@oluwapower) June 10, 2018

Beyoncé in a thong?? Kim’s about to drop uterus nudes. — GHANA’S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) June 9, 2018