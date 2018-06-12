The Download | June 12th: Chance The Rapper surprises High School students + His brother on encouraging everyone to be themselves + Supreme Court in favor of Ohio’s voting reglations

Chance The Rapper held his annual Open Mike Event in Chicago and the High School kids went crazy when surprise guest Childish Gambino came out to perform “This Is America.” A moment the kids won’t forget! Chance the rapper is known for his community work in his city and it was great to see Gambino down for the cause.

And speaking of Chance The Rapper, his brother, Taylor Bennett, is encouraging everyone to “Be Yourself”– the latest title of his single and the artwork is full of Pride. Last year Bennett came out as bisexual and is very candid about the LGBTQ+ experience in the Black community on the track.

And it looks like the Supreme Court is finding a way to make it harder for citizens to exercise their right to vote. The court ruled that Ohio’s method of removing names from its voter rolls does not violate federal law.

Which means if you haven’t been active in voting for two years and don’t respond to the address confirmation notices, your registration will be canceled. Ohio Secretary of State, Jon Husted, expressed it’s a victory for election integrity but we can’t say the same.