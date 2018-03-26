Is a new ad by Heineken “terribly racist”?

Chance The Rapper seems to think so.

The 24-year-old called out Heineken for a commercial that ends with the slogan ‘Sometimes lighter is better’ which he believes crosses into dangerous territory just for the sake of creating clickbait.

In the ad, a bartender spots a woman staring sadly at a glass of wine, when he decides to slide her the light beer Heineken, which whizzes past a black woman standing at the bar, a black guitar player and a black model before finally reaching her.

Then the ad ends with the slogan: “Sometimes lighter is better,” as the final shot shows the woman with the Heineken surrounded by white men.

Chance tweeted out the office video stating:

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg.”

“Im not saying boucott them or go off,” he continues. “im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s**t. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not”

Check out the ad for yourself below.

