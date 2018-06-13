Looks llike T.I. has to write a couple of unexpected checks this month. The rapper/actor has agreed to pay $75,000 in unpaid wages to his former restaurant employees.

Scales 925 restaurant closed its doors two years ago, but a group of former employees filed a lawsuit claiming they never received their final paychecks. Scales 925 was formerly located at 10 Ivan Allen Blvd. NW in Atlanta, reports Complex.

Nine out of the 11 former employees are each set to receive $8,333.33 in unpaid wages. But that’s not all: T.I. will also have to shell out $25,000 in legal fees.

According to The Blast, T.I. denied the allegations that he was responsible for the former employees’ missing wages, adding that he didn’t manage the “day-to-day operations.”

Who is to blame? T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, is pointing fingers at the failed restaurant’s former manager, saying that he siphoned money to line his own pockets, according to TMZ.

Back in February, another group of former Scales 925 employees filed a class action lawsuit against T.I. and his business partner Charles Hughes. Allegedly, those employees never got paid after working overtime at the restaurant. In that lawsuit, T.I. paid a total of $75,000, which covered the unpaid wages and legal fees.

Now, here we go again.

The Atlanta eatery recently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The decision came after the Georgia Department of Revenue and IRS placed Scales 935 on notice due to pending lawsuits against the now shuttered restaurant.

T.I. is known for his long string of hits, including “Bring ‘Em Out,” “Why You Wanna,” “Live Your Life” featuring superstar Rihanna and “What You Know,” which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2007.

In May, the rapper was nominated for a Tony Award for his involvement with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.