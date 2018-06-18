Meghan Markle’s dad threw his new son-in-law Prince Harry under the bus by saying he’s a royal Trump supporter—a comment we’re sure that has made his new wife, the Duchess of Sussex, spit out her tea.

In his first interview since the royal wedding, Thomas Markle said that he and Prince Harry talked politics and when he shared his dislike for President Donald Trump, the Duke of Sussex urged him to give Trump a chance, reports the Washington Post.

“Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said ‘give Donald Trump a chance’. I sort of disagreed with that.”

Trump, who has yet to be invited to a state dinner with the Queen like the Obamas have in the past, isn’t a political favorite over in the UK.

While Markle’s mom Doria Ragland, has been regal and classy and hush-hush about her daughter and son-in-law’s private lives, Thomas Markle told ITV that his daughter really wants babies.

“She’s wanted children for a long time,” he said.

He also said that when Prince Harry called him to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage, he made him promise not to be abusive.

“Harry asked for her hand on the phone and I said: ‘You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission. “’

Markle who was in the hospital when his daughter got married and was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, said that while he is still very proud of her, he’s a little jealous because he didn’t do the honor.

“The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle.”

This guy.