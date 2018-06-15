As the saying goes: happy wife, happy life; and Meghan Markle’s pretty beside herself with joy.

The newlywed was seen laughing lots and giggling in her first royal outing with the Queen—and without her husband.

—Civil Rights groups demand changes as they prepare to boycott Waffle House—

Still, Markle had love on the brain and proclaimed about Prince Harry: “He’s the best husband ever,” reports PEOPLE.

According to close friends, Markle is having the time of her life and she recently accompanied the Queen at several local events in Chester.

Sharon Briscoe, took an opportunity to ask Markle about married life when she met her. She asked the Duchess of Sussex how she was enjoying her new life. Markle replied:

“It is wonderful. I’m really enjoying it.”

Briscoe adds, “I said to give our love to Harry and to look after him.”

Markle then replied: “I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

Markle also visited a children’s library called Storyhouse with the Queen. They watched a musical and delighted as the children performed.

The 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth was all smiles too, sitting with Markle. She also did the honor of unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse.

—Rev. Neichelle Guidry is changing the game for Black women preachers everywhere—

As the duchess adapts to her new role she’s also learning there’s even a proper way to stand when she’s with the rest of the royal family.

There’s a pecking order when it comes to the pomp and circumstance of the royals’ official Trooping the Colour ceremony, and that means where Meghan Markle stands isn’t prominently visible.

The new Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are apparently supposed to step back a bit on a balcony to allow for Prince William and Kate Middleton to be in a more forward position. But that’s how things roll in the royal kingdom—in that order.