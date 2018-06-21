Rapper Meek Mill may have been freed from prison in April after his sentence was tossed, but the judge that some allege has a personal grudge against him is saying his case is not over yet.

Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley said last week that she will need more time to review whether the 31-year-old rapper gets a new trial, The New York Post is reporting.

Prosecutors have agreed that Mill should have a new trial in the case, but Brinkley is not budging. Earlier published reports have suggested her tough stance on the rapper is rooted in a personal grudge but that has not been proven.

Brinkley sent Mill to prison in 2017 for two to four years on a probation violation tied to a 2007 arrest, but the sentence was tossed in April after the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said the arresting officer had a history of performance problems.

Still, the case looks likely to continue in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Post reported.

Brinkley told Meek Mill’s lawyer Brian J. McMonagle in court this week, “My responsibility, because this is my case, is to make sure that the record is clear, because obviously we know that it’s going to go to another court after here.”

McMonagle responded, “ ‘Obviously we know that?’ You mean you’ve made your mind up?”

“No, I haven’t made my mind up,” Brinkley said.

“How else would it go to another court?” McMonagle asked.

Earlier this month, The Grio reported that Mill’s lawyers were unable to have a new judge assigned to the case.

The rapper was arrested twice last year after years of having his probation on a 2007 gun charge extended because of multiple violations.

In November, Brinkley said Meek had “thumbed his nose” at the court repeatedly.