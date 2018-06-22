Adding another twist to the tragic death of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, the rapper’s mother revealed that his girlfriend is expecting a baby.

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, made the announcement Thursday on her Instagram account, @cleo_ohsojazzy.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard wrote in the post that includes a photo of the sonogram.

It is not clear if XXXTentacion’s girlfriend knew she was pregnant when he died on Monday, People reported.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot Monday afternoon as he left a motorsports dealership near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was arrested Wednesday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, according to People. Williams was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation as well as driving without a valid license and probation violation for car theft, People reported.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Williams held without bond.

Authorities have not yet shared any possible motives.

“Homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects,” People quoted the sheriff’s office as saying. “The investigation continues. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

XXXTentacion had been on the scene a few years and enjoyed national success, but also had been in the public eye recently because he was reported to be facing multiple felony charges in connection with the alleged assault of an ex girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, when she was pregnant.

Earlier this week, Ayala, who claimed XXXTentacion beat and choked her, showed up to a vigil for the rapper but was chased out by fans who burned mementos she tried to leave in his memory, the Daily Mail reported.

“They kicked me out of the vigil,” Ayala posted to Instagram. “So damn disrespectful. I can’t believe people are that selfish.”

The rapper’s lawyer, J. David Bogenschutz, said the family “will be much calmer as soon as it is confirmed that all of the suspected participants are in custody,” People reported.