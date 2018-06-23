Jamie Foxx is ready to get turnt up as the host of this year’s annual BET Awards on Sunday night.

Who knows what the Oscar and Grammy winner will actually have in store take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest moments in black entertainment the past year? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but he gave Billboard Magazine some hints.

While Foxx said “nothing is off-limits,” he will be mindful about the audience.

“You don’t want people to feel like they got dressed up and we got the family here [to make them feel uncomfortable],” he said. “I think we have a way to do it where it’s funny. And like I said, it’s a celebration, so any [lighthearted] jokes [go].

“We don’t ever bite our tongues with jokes, but we got to [do it in] a good way where we feel good,” he adds.

He said he decided to host the awards for the first time in nine years due to the rise of several artists he follows, including Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

“You know this is the greatest year to do it! I mean Cardi B’s success, DJ Khaled’s success, Kendrick Lamar’s success, Kevin Hart’s success…and Black Panther,” he said. “ It’s like the mantra is, ‘I’m not here to host. I’m here to celebrate.’ So hopefully if all comes together, it’ll just be one big party.”

Foxx believes the show will be more upbeat compared to when he first hosted in 2009, just days after Michael Jackson’s death and he knew that the show had to be changed.

“Fingers crossed everything works out good this year, but that was a tough time because we’re rehearsing and then a couple of days before, Michael Jackson, who is the biggest musical influence in the world [passed away],” he said. “So we didn’t know at the time, but I was like, ‘OK, if we’re going to do a Michael Jackson tribute, just put it on me. I’ll take whatever it is [we do], but I think we should do it in a fun way.’