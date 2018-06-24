2018 BET Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2018 BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and the entertainment industry’s biggest names were out in full effect for the big event.
Jamie Foxx hosted the show with DJ Khaled earning six nominations and Kendrick Lamar nabbing five nods. SZA and Migos weren’t far behind with four nominations each and stars like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Drake, Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman are all vying for trophies this year.
Check out the full list of BET Awards nominees and winners below:
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish ***
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong’o
Letitia Wright
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman ***
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
Black Panther ***
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Yara Shahidi ***
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar ***
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé ***
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars ***
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B ***
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar ***
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Migos ***
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” ***
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Drake, “God’s Plan” ***
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay ***
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
SZA ***
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria) ***
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
Serena Williams ***
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James ***
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You” ***
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Arew Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp, “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”
BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, “Django Jane”
Lizzo, “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman” ***
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “MotorSport”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” ***
Drake, “God’s Plan”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker***