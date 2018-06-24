2018 BET Awards: Complete Winners List

DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar had the most nominations this year.

The 2018 BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and the entertainment industry’s biggest names were out in full effect for the big event.

Jamie Foxx hosted the show with DJ Khaled earning six nominations and Kendrick Lamar nabbing five nods. SZA and Migos weren’t far behind with four nominations each and stars like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Drake, Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman are all vying for trophies this year.

Check out the full list of BET Awards nominees and winners below:

Best Actress Award

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Tiffany Haddish ***

Taraji P. Henson

Lupita Nyong’o

Letitia Wright

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman ***

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Daniel Kaluuya

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award

A Wrinkle in Time

Black Panther ***

Girls Trip

Mudbound

Detroit

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Yara Shahidi ***

Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award

Grateful, DJ Khaled

Culture II, Migos

CTRL, SZA

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar ***

4:44, Jay-Z

Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé ***

Kehlani

H.E.R.

Rihanna

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars ***

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B ***

Rapsody

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar ***

Best Group Award

Chloe x Halle

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Migos ***

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration Award

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” ***

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”

DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Video of the Year Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Drake, “God’s Plan” ***

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Video Director of the Year Award

Ava Duvernay ***

Chris Brown

Director X

Dave Meyers

Benny Boom

Best New Artist Award

Goldlink

SZA ***

H.E.R.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Daniel Caesar

Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​ ***

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Elana Meyers Taylor

Serena Williams ***

Candace Parker

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Lebron James ***

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You” ***

Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Arew Few”

Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp, “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

BET Her Award

Janelle Monaé, “Django Jane”

Lizzo, “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman” ***

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “MotorSport”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” ***

Drake, “God’s Plan”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anita Baker***