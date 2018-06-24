Roseanne Barr cries during first interview since racist tweet: ‘Don’t defend me’

Barrs says she's remorseful for the tweet that caused ABC to cancel her hit show.

Roseanne Barr just gave her first interview since ABC cancelled her hit show Roseanne because of the racist tweet she posted about former Obama adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted in May in response to a post about Jarrett.

Barr attacked Jarrett, an African American woman who was born in Iran, in response to an article which unsubstantiated claims that former President Obama spied on the President of France. Barr’s Muslim comment toward Jarrett follows the thought process of conservatives who tried to unsuccessfully assert that Jarrett was behind a secret push to make America a “more Islamic country.” According to the fact-checking website, Snopes, that claim is “false.”

In an epic move by ABC, Barr’s show was cancelled following the fallout.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Now, Barr is apologizing for offending the masses in her first interview since the scandal broke.

“It’s really hard to say this, but I didn’t mean what they think I meant,” she said during the interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

That’s when Barr started shedding white tears over her own racist antics. “I definitely feel remorse,” she said. “I’m a lot of things, I’m a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person…a monkey.”

Roseanne Barr previously blamed the sleep aid, Ambien, for impairing her judgment and seemed to allude to that excuse again.

“I was impaired, you know,” she said. “I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything.”

Despite the self-pity party, Barr said she doesn’t want people to defend her deplorable actions.

“I ask people if you look at my tweet don’t defend me. I’ve done something egregious and I don’t want to be defended,” she said. “I don’t want to get any more racism going from what I did, I don’t want that. I don’t want to be defended.”

Are you buying her sob story?