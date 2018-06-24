When Tidal, the music streaming service best known as the home of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, first arrived, it promised exclusive music and albums that would only be available on the service.

Enter Kanye West. When his 2016 album The Life of Pablo dropped, West famously tweeted that the album would be on Tidal only as a way to drive up subscriber numbers.

“My album will never, never, never be on Apple,” West said of his album’s exclusivity. “And it will never be for sale. You can only get it on Tidal.” Just six weeks later, the album was on Apple Music.

That didn’t set well with Justin Baker-Rhett, a Kanye fan who unfortunately took West seriously when he made this statement. Rhett says that he signed up for Tidal on the sole condition that the album would be exclusive to the service.

The album no longer being exclusive led Rhett to sue West along with and Tidal. Before you say the suit is frivolous, according to Pitchfork the class action suit will move forward.

Jay Edelson, Rhett’s attorney, told Pitchfork that “the court accepted our core premise: what we alleged constitutes consumer fraud.” However, due to the court’s ruling, the class action will not be one national one, and will instead consist of several “state-by-state” cases.

Edelson also tweeted, that he plans to depose West:

There is no word on if West or Tidal is thinking freely about settling the case.

