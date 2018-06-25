White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant by its owner because of her association with Donald Trump, and Rep. Maxine Waters is here for it!

Waters made the comments during a rally protesting the Trump Administration’s policy of separating migrant families crossing the border from Mexico.

“Let’s make sure we show up, wherever we have to show up,” she told attendees in Los Angeles. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome – anymore, anywhere – we’ve got to get the children connected to their parents, the children are suffering.”

As usual, Waters also called for Trump’s impeachment.

“Mr President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this,” she said the day Sanders revealed she’d been asked to leave Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

In the new normal of presidential replies, Trump took to Twitter to issue a response to the Congresswoman about her response.

Once again the country’s Commander in Chief questioned Rep. Waters’ intelligence, threw Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi into the mix of his attack (she has called for civility between the two) and straight up threatened Waters saying, “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Honesty, compassion and cooperation

The business owner Stephanie Wilkinson, spoke up and clarified that she’d told Sanders her establishment had “certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.” Clearly, three qualities Wilkinson believes are not inherent to this current administration and its policies.

While many have praised the 79-year-old for her stand against the president, pointing out that she was rightfully instructing Americans to use their First Amendment rights, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino has accused her of “trying to incite violence.”

