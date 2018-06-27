Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous won Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Maryland and is now a November election away from becoming the state’s first black governor.

“Our goal is to not just win an election but to build a movement, which will allow us to lead into law the new agenda that this state so desperately needs,” Jealous told supporters at his Baltimore victory party.

Jealous, who was credited with boosting the approval rating and appeal of the NAACP in recent years, reportedly stepped down as President and CEO to “spend more time at home” in 2013.

“I think he can get not just the state, but Baltimore City, back in line,” said Damon Lann, to the Baltimore Sun.

In November, Jealous will challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He beat out Rushern L. Baker III, in a surprising victory over the Democratic favorite thanks to support from political heavy weights like Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris, and even comedian Dave Chapelle.

At this victory party Jealous also said: “Today we have come together, from all corners of Maryland, to send a message to the Republican administration in Annapolis—that their time in power is coming to an end.”