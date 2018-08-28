Michael B. Jordan never passes up an opportunity to be his little brother’s keeper. And this time, the Black Panther star, who was on location in Alabama filming Just Mercy, drove by a schoolyard full of children and decided to stop and give them the surprise of their lives.

—Serena Williams aces US Open win and slays new Queen ad—

According to the video that has now gone viral, the kids were sweating in the heat doing calisthenics when Jordan dropped by and judging by their reaction Jordan really made their day.

Jordan posted on Instagram about the impromptu school visit:

“I was driving from set & saw these young kings standing in their school parking lot doing jumping jacks in 90 degree heat! The sight of them inspires me & reminds me why I do what I do!”

It’s so refreshing to see a star still get awestruck by seeing folks doing regular things.

The kids were excited seeing the action hero of sorts and some gave him a hug while others hit him up with a high-five.

“Make sure you listen to [your teacher], listen to your parents. Make sure y’all work hard,” Jordan is heard saying in the video. “Pay attention in school.” “Yes, sir!” the boys responded.

—Nia Long says men have gotten rich off of her hard work ‘I was being paid peanuts’—

Thousands of people praised Jordan in the comments.

“You are absolutely amazing for this! You will be making such an impact on these young boys lives for just giving them words of encouragement!! Hats off to you!!” one follower wrote.

Jordan took a break from taping “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” which based on a book of the true story true story of Bryan Stevenson, a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice against a racist legal system, Variety reports.

Jordan also recently shared the trailer and the poster for the highly anticipated sequel, Creed IIwhich is scheduled to be released November 21, 2018.