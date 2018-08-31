It was all love from Meek Mill in the “City of Brotherly Love” as he gave more than 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students throughout Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The rapper, who’s still battling legal challenges after being released from prison this year, made his way through his old stomping grounds on a mission to give back to kids on the same streets that raised him, CBS reports

“Everyone can’t afford school supplies and stuff like that because I grew up in that type of situation,” Mill told CBS.

Mill reportedly visited James G. Blaine elementary school before making a stop at his alma mater, Strawberry Mansion to hand out 500 backpacks overflowing with supplies.

The students he met along the way were ecstatic.

“Eeee! I’m so excited!” said 4th grader Karter Stubbs.

Mill partnered with Puma to give away the more than 6,000 backpacks over the course of two days to kids of all ages in 12 Philadelphia schools.

Schools superintendent William Hite told CBS Meek Mill’s presence makes all the difference.

“What he represents for the students is he was a success no matter the challenges. But more importantly, he is also giving back to his community,” said Hite.

Meek Mill is also working hard to put his life back together by adocating for criminal justice reform and doing what he does best – making albums. With his recently released single Legends of the Summer, Mill is gearing up to headline the Labor Day weekend Made in America fest, which is the brainchild of his good friend Jay-Z who took a pivotal role in helping him get released.

Since his surprising release from prison on April 24, Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill has made it clear that he not only wants to be a voice to encourage prison reform, but he also plans to help those who are wrongfully incarcerated. The first person he has in mind is his former cellmate, Eric Riddick.

Riddick has been in jail since 1992, serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering his friend. In this case, a witness’ testimony was recanted, three different accounts said Riddick was not near the scene of the crime, and two judges believe he’s “likely innocent.” All of these factors have pushed Meek Mill to take to his Instagram to push for his friend’s release.

“We’re the people who have to be judged by these people,” Meek told ABC News. “I think we should all use our power and [vote for] people who are normal people and people who will use power with morals.”

Meek Mill says that while he has no current plans to present Riddick’s case at the White House unless the Trump administration would be serious in considering it.

“The only way I would be involved with the White House is if the White House is helping non-violent drug offenders or people who have got large amounts of time for crimes that don’t match the time,” he said. Riddick’s case is currently under review by the Conviction Integrity Unit in Philadelphia.