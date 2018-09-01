Rapper/producer T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, was detained Friday afternoon after he tried going through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Security officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his bag was flagged during the main checkpoint screening, and when TSA agents inspected it, a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 was found belonging to TP’s bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.

According to TMZ, both men were taken to the Atlanta Police Airport Precinct where T-Pain was determined to be the rightful owner of the gun and he provided a valid permit to carry.

“(T-Pain) advised that he was the rightful owner of the firearm and provided his valid permit to carry. (His) weapon was returned to him, and no charges were filed,” police said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The hitmaker took to Instagram to announce that he might be “a bit late to Lubbock, TX,” which was accompanied by a picture of a secured case where guns are kept inside the precinct. “Things at the Atlanta airport are getting……….. eventful. @ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” he added.

He followed up with the cryptic post: “You’re not gonna convince me to hate something just because YOU don’t understand it and YOURE stuck in your ways.”

Fans argued in the comments about who he was directing the comment to.

Meanwhile, an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a TSA checkpoint.

Many across social media have commented on how they understand why he stays packing, as the Grammy Award-winning artist has shared in the past that he’s been held at gunpoint on numerous occasions.

