Nike released a powerful campaign on Monday with Colin Kaepernick front and center making a bold statement:

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”

The former San Francisco 49er’s simple black and white ad forces viewers to look head on into the eyes of the man who is leading the fight against police brutality.

Nike and Kaep have partnered since 2011, but this is the fist time the company has embraced the activist movement. Kaepernick hasn’t played for the 49ers’s since 2016 and is suing the NFL for collusion to keep him from playing.

The ad was unleashed for the 30th anniversary of Nike’s first Just Do It campaign and Nike also released ads featuring Serena Williams, NFL receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., and one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin, who made the Seattle Seahawks for the upcoming NFL season.

After the campaign was released, Williams responded to Kaepernick joining the campaign saying: “I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African American should be completely grateful and honored at how Colin and Eric (Reid) are doing so much more for the greater good. They really use their platform in ways that are unfathomable.”

Many people took to social media to praise Nike for taking such a strong stance behind Kaepernick who has faced heavy criticism for his advocacy.

And now, the first video ad featuring Colin Kaepernick just rolled out.

Here’s Colin Kaepernick’s first video spot for Nike’s new ‘Just Do It’ campaign

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018



Just do it!