As disgraced TV star Bill Cosby faces sentencing after being convicted of sexual assault against a former Temple University employee, he will also have to see a sea of accusers who are being called to testify against him, Deadline reports.

“The Commonwealth intends to present numerous witnesses who will testify that defendant sexually abused them,” says a motion submitted on Tuesday by the office of Kevin Steele

Cosby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 24 and expected to run for up to two days.

“As discussed below, they will provide testimony relevant to the proper assessment of defendant’s character, background, dangerousness to the community, and rehabilitative needs,” says the filing statement.

“This relevant information may include uncharged criminal conduct, even if it involved a different victim and did not result in conviction.”

“The victims’ in-court, live testimony will provide the ‘necessary evidentiary link between the defendant and the uncharged prior conduct,’” the paperwork says.

In April, the jury in Cosby’s sexual assault retrial found the comedian guilty of all charges after a two-day deliberation. Each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault comes with a 5-10-year possible sentence and a $25,000 fine.

During the trial, prosecutors presented a slew of witnesses to convince the jury that the 81-year old Cosby had been a serial predator who has sexually assaulted dozens of women over the years, including Andrea Constand, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually abusing her in a 2004 encounter. The comedian acknowledges sexual contact took place, but says their interaction was consensual.

Constand has maintained that Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors brought in five women to testify who have brought claims against Cosby similar to Constand’s. Some 60 women have accused Cosby of similar assaults.

“The District Attorney’s latest Motion is another publicity stunt, not supported by ANY existing Pennsylvania law,” representatives for Cosby said in a statement Wednesday. “We expect to respond to this Motion and present our arguments in Court.”

