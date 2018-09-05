This week Nicki Minaj took over at ‘Ellen.’

During Tuesday’s season premiere, Nicki Minaj had a full sit-down on the daytime talk show, where she opened up about a lot, including her love life and showdown with rapper Travis Scott after her album Queen debuted at No. 2 behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld on the Billboard 200.

When host Ellen DeGeneres suggested she was being a sore loser about coming in second place Minaj responded, “Why do people say things like upset or angry? When someone says how they feel, they’re not always upset or angry.”

But then seeming to completely contradict herself she admitted, “I felt like I wanted to punch him in his fu**ing face,” she said, adding, “It’s not anger. It’s just what’s right and what’s wrong.”

“I’ve had a No. 2 album and I never cared,” she continued. “It’s just that when you have a No. 2 album to someone who’s selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked. It feels like someone is playing a game as opposed to just selling music. I wanna sell music.”

“I don’t like being bullied and I don’t like being taken advantage of, and sometimes people use scare tactics against you because they know, especially as a black woman, that people will call you angry or bitter. So now, it’s almost like we’re not allowed to defend ourselves or stand up for ourselves. I’m not gonna have that.”

During the segment, Minaj also surprised three fans by partnering with Ellen and Walmart to give away $50,000 to help them pay off their student loans. She also presented a check to a nursing student, joking that she’s “coming to her in three years.”

