Will Smith and his former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro gave off some throw-back vibes as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alums teed off and posted a pic of the two back together again, PEOPLE reports.

While they weren’t shooting some b-ball outside of a school, Ribeiro was looking rather cool in khakis and taking a swing in a video that was posted by the Golf Channel.

In another post, Ribeiro and Smith were all smiles and still very much friends according to the caption: “one of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock,” Smith wrote about old buddy.

Ribeiro, 46, felt the love and responded in his own post about the meet-up with Will:

“Had a great time this morning playing with my boy @willsmith.”

Although we don’t often get to see the former TV cousins from the 90s sitcom link up much, they did last year in an Instagram post from Ribeiro, who also remembered co-star James Avery, who died in 2013.

More recently, Smith has been living his best life posting on Instagram and people have been there for it.

The Get Jiggy Wit It rapper has no qualms about tackling fun yet tough challenges like scaling to the top of Budapest’s Széchenyi Chain Bridge for the “Shiggy/KeKe” challenge.

For his 50th birthday celebration in later this month, Smith has plans on bungee jumping out of a helicopter – over the Grand Canyon after the dudes at Yes Theory YouTube channel challenged him back in March 2018.

Even “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan recently challenged Smith to a cook-off that they plan to schedule sometime soon with the help of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey.