Whether you’re an avid tennis player or not, you’ve probably have heard the stories about some male tennis pros being notorious for screaming at refs and wrecking their tennis rackets.

The list of men who have challenged umpires on the tennis court is a long one, so the question remains, why was Serena Williams slapped with a $17,000 fine for standing up for herself during the U.S. Open finals this past weekend?

Male tennis pros James Blake and Andy Roddick called bull on the umpire Carlos Ramos who hit Williams with the hefty fines after a heated conversation in which he blamed her for cheating by getting coaching from the sidelines,Yahoo reports.

Blake and Roddick said it was a clear-cut case of bias by Ramos.

“I will admit I have said worse and not gotten penalized. And I’ve also been given a “soft warning” by the ump where they tell you knock it off or I will have to give you a violation. He should have at least given her that courtesy. Sad to mar a well played final that way,” Blake tweeted.

Williams vehemently denied she was cheating and shot back by calling “Ramos” a thief. He took points from her for that terse remark along with points because she deliberately broke her tennis racket on the court.

“I’ve regrettably said worse and I’ve never gotten a game penalty,” Roddick admitted.

The three code violations Williams incurred because of Ramos’ fragile feelings, cost Williams the game against newcomer Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

Afterward Williams spoke with reporters and said she’s battling sexism, something her male peers never have to deal with.

“I’m here fighting for women’s rights and women’s equality. And for me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man, because he said thief. For me, it blew my mind.”

Williams claims have also been backed by Women’s Tennis Association.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the umpire was biased in how she proved to show less tolerance for Williams’ objections than he would normally show had it been a man.

“The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men versus women,” Simon said in a statement.

“We do not believe that this was done last night.”