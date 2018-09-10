

It was a wild weekend for news and we’ve all the updates right here on the download, for Monday, September 10th.

Well after the shocking and controversial U.S. Open Match, tennis great Serena Williams is being fined $17,000 for three violations.

The world watched as Williams faced off with 20-year-old rising star, Naomi Osaka, at the U.S. Open. Umpire, Carlos Ramos, fined Williams for illegal coaching, which Williams didn’t take lightly.

Now, Williams will pay $10,000, for challenging Ramos, $3,000 for breaking her racket, and $4000 for being warned about coaching.

And the new Miss America is a Black girl who rocks! Miss New York, Nia Imani Franklin, took home the crown.

And in Dallas, a story that’s almost crazy to believe and too tragic to ignore– a police officer shoots and kills a 26-year-old man in his own apartment and now we know her name.

Amber Guyger— a four year veteran of the police force– who claimed she accidentally walked into his apartment, thinking it was hers. Guyger still hasn’t been arrested.

And finally– this week, it’s all politics, all week in Washington, D.C for the Congressional Black Caucus’s 48th annual legislative conference.

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are making history as the first two senators to co-chair the conference, which is expected to draw more than 10,000 people to the chocolate city– with 90 forums focused on Black issues.

