Police in Dallas have identified Amber Guyger as the white police officer who allegedly shot a Black man after she entered his apartment by mistake.Guyger, is a four-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department who was assigned to its Southeast Patrol Division, CNN reported. She has not yet been charged in the death of Botham Shem Jean, 26, a St. Lucia native who was an employee of the Dallas offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to the Washington Post.

CNN also reported that the Thursday night incident was not the only shooting in which Guyger has been involved while on the force. In May of 2017, she was involved in a shooting when a suspect took her taser, CNN wrote.

The police department issued a statement Saturday saying the Texas Rangers took over the case in order to “eliminate the appearance of any potential bias.” The statement also indicated, “They made the decision to postpone pursuing a warrant until they could follow up on information that they received from the interview with the officer.”

The Texas Rangers are the equivalent of what other states call the state police.

Hall issued condolences in a statement.

“On behalf of the Dallas Police Department, we are continuing to pray for Mr. Jean’s family, and ask that the community remain patient as this investigation is conducted,” the statement read.

Hall also offered details from Thursday night’s incident.

Guyger returned home after her shift ended, entered what she “believed to be her apartment” and “encountered Mr. Jean inside the apartment,” Hall told reporters.

The police chief further said it was not clear what happened after that. “At some point she fired her weapon striking the victim,” CNN wrote, quoting the chief.

Guyger called 911 and officers responded in four minutes, according to Hall.

“Right now, there are more questions than answers,” Hall said.