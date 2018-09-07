In case you hadn’t noticed, Serena Williams is arguably the baddest athlete to ever walk this Earth.

For the uninitiated, Williams, 36, had a baby by caesarean section just last year, suffered through several related medical issues, and still won her semifinal matchup yesterday against Anastasija Sevastova, a 28-year-old from Latvia. She is now headed to the U.S. Open for the 9th time.

After the amazing achievement, Williams took it all in and nearly lost it. During an interview following her 6-3, 6-0 victory, the tennis phenom fought back tears, according to The New York Times. “I got a little emotional out there because last year I was literally fighting for my life in the hospital,” she told the Times. “I think I was on my fourth surgery by now. What is today? I was on my third surgery. I had one more to go still.”

“To come from that, in the hospital bed, not being able to move and walk and do anything. Now only a year later, I’m not training, but I’m actually in these finals, in two in a row,” Williams continued, referring also to her advance to the Wimbledon final. “Like I said, this is the beginning. I’m not there yet. I’m on the climb still.”

“Honestly,” she said, “it is remarkable. I couldn’t have predicted this at all.”

Last year during the U.S. Open, Williams gave birth to a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. The delivery was fraught with life-threatening complications and Williams had to undergo multiple operations.

This is but a distant memory to her latest achievements on the court.

On Saturday, Williams will play Naomi Osaka, the 20th-seed and a rising star from Japan. Osaka has dreamed of playing Williams, the 17th-seed, in the finals since she was a little girl.

When asked if she had anything to say to Williams, Osaka gushed: “I love you” before bursting into nervous laughter, the Times reported.

Osaka then collected herself and her fandom and let a reporter know that she does love Williams but that in her dreams, she wins.

“I don’t dream to lose,” she replied.