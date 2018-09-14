In a week where her husband, John Legend, became the youngest Black EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards winner) ever, his wife, Chrissy Teigan struck a deal of her own that will, in a way, sends her back to her roots.

Teigen, who has already published a cookbook, announced on Twitter that she’s getting a cooking line at Target called Chrissy x Target. The line will feature 40 products including a cast iron Dutch oven, cutlery, glassware, pitchers and a 12-piece cookware set, with prices ranging from $4 to $140.

“I’ve never been so nervous excited in my life,” Teigan tweeted. “I cannot believe I can finally say this is happening!!! Thank you for welcoming me and my entire family.”

Teigen released “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat” in 2016. This new endeavor with Target highlights her clear and present love of cooking. Teigen began modeling in Target catalogs as a kid and later starred in the company’s 2016 Christmas campaign.

“We have a great relationship with Chrissy,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive VP, in a statement. “When we learned she was launching her own kitchen and tabletop line, we both knew it would be right at home at Target.”

Meanwhile, Teigen isn’t the only member of her household doing big things this week. Her husband, musician and actor, John Legend, has a new gig. Legend, who received EGOT status after winning an Emmy for producing the NBC special, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” will be a coach on the network’s Season 16 of “The Voice.”

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice,” he said in a statement to E! News. “I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Legend will join current judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson next Spring. The current season had Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson in the red chairs.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”