During a recent interview with Funkmaster Flex on her “Queen Radio” show on Apple Music, Nicki Minaj said she didn’t know Don Q, who is one of New York’s hottest rappers with the hit, Yeah Yeah, when Flex brought up Q’s name.

“Who’s that? Who’s that,” Minaj said.

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Don Q, who took to Instagram on Thursday to vent his frustrations.

“How you from New York and not know who Don Q is?” said the rapper holding a stack of $100 bills in a car while laying a clip of the interview. “Get your head out your big a– and put your ear to the streets. I’m the hottest s— on the concrete man. Holla at me man. I heard your last s— was pretty cool. My pen always available. Come holla at me, we can work together.”

Complex.com said it was “surprising” Minaj didn’t know about Don Q “considering he’s worked with her ex Meek Mill and one of her favorite artists Dave East. Don Q ended the video by telling 6ix9ine to let Minaj know what’s good.”

And XXL.com notes if Minaj wants to know Don Q “she could check out his latest mixtape, Don Season 2. The 18-track project includes guest appearances from fellow New York rappers, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jay Critch, Dave East and 50 Cent, as well as Lil Durk, G Herbo, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and more.”

It’s not like Minaj isn’t already busy enough with a new album and an escalating feud with fellow female platinum rapper Cardi B.

Minaj denies that she spoke ill of Cardi or her daughter, Kulture Kiari, born in July.

“I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child,” Minaj said on Queen Radio, offering her given name. “I am not a clown. That’s clown s—. And the other thing that’s clown s— is telling the world that someone said something just so that you don’t feel f—— dumb for looking dumb for doing dumb s—.

