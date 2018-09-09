Rapper Nicki Minaj is reportedly taking the high road and declining to press charges after Cardi B attacked her during a New York Fashion Week party on Friday, TMZ is reporting.

The news organization is citing sources close to Minaj. The sources allegedly said Minaj decided not to file a police report since neither she nor her security team were hurt during the incident at the Plaza Hotel, according to TMZ.

The altercation ignited after Minaj, 35, made some unflattering comments about Cardi B’s fitness as a mother during a party organized by Harper’s Bazaar. Cardi, 25, gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July.

Cardi, unable to take it anymore, went into fight mode and tossed a shoe, but neither her fists nor footwear landed a hit on Minaj, according to TMZ.

In a two-minute video of the incident, Cardi is heard shouting, “Keep …. playing with me, keep … playing with me.”

The New York City Police Department confirmed for People that no charges had been filed in relation to the incident at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party.

“At this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side,” People quoted the NYPD as saying.

The police agency also confirmed for people that no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.

Another source told People that it appeared that Cardi B and Minaj might be headed toward settling their differences when suddenly the atmosphere ignited.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child,” the source told People. “She (Cardi) was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk … about my child’ at Nicki,” the source said.

The source told People that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who was surrounded by eight or nine members of her security team.

Representatives for neither of the rappers have commented on the ruckus.