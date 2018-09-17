

Pull up a seat next to theGrio’s style correspondent Johnny Wright for the latest episode of Black Glam where he takes us inside the world of celebrity styling and shares stories from the folks who beautify the biggest Black stars in the industry.

Today’s guest is Tai Beauchamp, a media powerhouse with nearly two decades of experience in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The New Jersey native sat down with Johnny to talk about her career path and her true passions.

Straight out of graduating from Spelman College in Atlanta, Tai started her career in 2000 as the very first fashion and beauty assistant at the Oprah Magazine. She credits people like Amy Gross, Gayle King, and Micki Taylor as being early and enthusiastic supporters and mentors.

READ MORE: Johnny Wright peels back the curtain of Black beauty and fashion with industry experts in Black Glam

Many Hats

Tai’s hard work and dedication to her craft landed her a series of enviable positions over the years with a diverse roster of well-known brands such as Seventeen, Harper’s Bazaar, Vibe Vixen, and Good Housekeeping. She has also served as on-camera talent, given speeches at numerous prestigious events, and has produced events herself.

“I love being an entrepreneur, I love creating and then connecting with audiences. I like talking to everybody. I’m grateful that I’ve been able to have these experiences on multiple platforms and different types of media,” shared Tai. ” It doesn’t matter the channel in which you’re doing it, as long as you are fulfilling your purpose and for me that means connecting with people. Beauty is the angle, sometimes it’s television, sometimes its live events, but it’s always about connecting.”

Pay It Forward

Tai puts in the work when it comes to connecting. Recently, she invited Faith Fennidy as her guest to Black Girls Rock. Faith a the young lady whose story went viral after her school asked her to leave because of her braids. Beyond just letting Faith frolic in the awesomeness of Black Girls Rock, Tai also took her shopping and had a full conversation about life, fashion and identity.

“I’m trying to change the narrative and be creative in the process. I want to tell my story and help other women, especially young girls feel confident about their own story. I’m a feel good kind of girl,” declared Tai.

Watch the interview to get more pearls of wisdom fro Tai Beauchamp!