‘RuPauls Drag Race’ nabs Emmy for Best Reality Competition Series

The 70th annual Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday night and we were a bit disappointed by the lack of color in the winner’s circle.

Despite the fact that this year’s event boasted a record number of Black nominees with 29 actors of color up for a coveted award, less than a handful of Black folks actually nabbed a trophy.

One of them was RuPaul, whose hit series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, took the top honor for Best Reality Competition Series. He took the stage in a white suit and bright red shoes with his huge team of collaborators behind him before delivering an inspiring acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much. This is so lovely Thank you so much. Thank you to the academy…we are so happy to present this show. I would like to thank on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild…,” he quipped.

” All of the dreamers out there, listen. If you can’t love yourself how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an Amen up in here? Now let the music play!”

RuPauls’s Drag Race beat out a long list of worthy contenders for the Emmy including American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, The Amazing Race, The Voice, and Top Chef.

This year’s Emmy Awards only churned out a couple of Black winners and left several fan favorites without a trophy. Late year’s Best Actor in a Drama Series winner, Sterling K. Brown, was beat out in the category this year and first year nominee, Issa Rae went home empty-handed after being nominated for her lead role in Insecure. Regina King took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Netflix’s Seven Seconds and Thandie Newton won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her work in HBO’s hit, Westworld.