According to Wale, American Airlines has some explaining to do.

The rapper, whose real name is Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, says he was traveling from New York to Los Angeles, when his flight got canceled. When he tried to board a new flight, that’s when two flight attendants made it clear that they didn’t believe he was supposed to be seated in first class.

“How about your employees Megumi and Don told me ‘Your not supposed to be in first class I’m calling the police,’” he wrote on Twitter. “Y’all racist, and I wanna know what happens now. Megumi and Don is their names.”

This isn’t the first time that Wale has had a tense an altercation with American Airlines. Back in 2013 the rapper said he was overzealously kicked off a flight for being on his cell phone. Then, more recently in May of 2016, he also slammed United Airlines after he missed a flight out of Newark, N.J.

In that second incident, Wale alleges a member of airline staff shut the door right before he was about to board, and the only reason he was late was because TSA had also harassed him. According to the D.C native, airport workers had also questioned whether his first-class ticket was real or not.

In response to Wale’s complaints American Airlines released an official statement.

“Discrimination has no place at American Airlines,” it read. “From the team members we hire to the customers we serve, inclusion and diversity is a way of life at American.”

“Every day our team members work to make American a place where people of all generations, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religious affiliations and backgrounds feel welcome and valued … We are concerned about the comments from Mr. Akintimehin, and our team is reaching out to him to gather more information about what occurred last night,” it concluded.

Ok they cancelled the flight . This the 5th time in like 10 days .. all I can do is laugh — Wale (@Wale) September 16, 2018

How about ur employees Megumi and Don told me “ur not supposed to be in first class I’m calling the police “. — Wale (@Wale) September 17, 2018