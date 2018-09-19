It’s Wednesday, Sept 19th— and these are trending political stories— you should know.

Starting with Charlamagne Tha God– who’s executive produced a new documentary about attorney, politician and CNN commentator, Bakari Sellers.

While I breathe, I hope takes us back on Sellers 2014 run for lieutenant governor of the great state of South Carolina.

With midterms fast approaching, Sellers story is timely— and breaks the victories and challenges of being a Black Democrat in the south.

Could a Black woman be the next mayor of Chicago, now that Rahm Emanuel’s not coming back?

Some people say Lori Lightfoot as what it takes.

Lightfoot is an attorney who ran the Chicago police board in the wake of the Laquan McDonald shooting— and says she has a progressive vision The City needs.

Speaking of which Tish James out of New York City made history with her win in the attorney general democratic primary last week— she’s on her way to becoming the first Black woman EVER elected statewide

James kicked off her general campaign this week with union workers— and promoting reproductive rights

This has been your DC download, follow Natasha S. Alford (@natashasalford) for all your political updates.