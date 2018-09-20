The school’s Principal Christopher Walters said in a statement, “We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a ‘joke’.”

However, “The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students, or our community,” he said.

Along with the photo, the students posted another with the Black student’s face smiling and hugging the other boys who had their feet on his back.

However, one commenter posted, “It’s disgusting, disgraceful and disturbing to see this picture and claim that there’s nothing racist about it! Why are there so many people in this country so proud of their ignorance and backward thinking?”

According to the principal, the students were dressed up as one of four destinations: Hawaii, New Orleans, Dallas, and Hollywood.

Here is Walters full statement, issued Monday afternoon:

