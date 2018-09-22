Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Pastor Chad Johnson, are waiting until marriage for sexual intimacy, according to a press release for the show.

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 41, will publicly document their road to marriage on the reality show Chad Loves Michelle, which will air on OWN network. A press release issued by OWN indicates that Williams and Johnson have “vowed to consummate the relationship only after they are wed.”

“Having been together for a year and never in the same city for more than seven days, the newly engaged couple is turning to intensive premarital counseling to help prepare them for life together as husband and wife,” according to the release, published by Us Weekly.

“Both are relocating to Los Angeles from different cities in the months leading up to their wedding, but not to the same bedroom,” the release reads.

Williams and Johnson, a sports chaplain, met in Arizona on a spiritual retreat. They dated for a year and got engaged in March, according to Us Weekly.

Williams told Us Weekly earlier in the year that they were engaged in Pebble Beach, Calif., while with a few friends. He presented her with a video of him touring her hometown, Rockford, Ill., and then got on one knee and proposed, she said.

Along with the couple’s day to day activities, the show also will touch on Williams’ struggles with mental health issues, which she revealed earlier this year.

In July, via Instagram, she revealed she’d been receiving treatment for mental health challenges and stressed the importance of getting help when needed.

“If you change your mind you can change your life,” Williams wrote.

Williams also has recorded spiritually oriented videos for The Bible app, created by You Version, to encourage people coping with depression.

Williams recorded her first debut album — Heart to Yours — in 2002 during a hiatus from Destiny’s Child, which disbanded in 2008.